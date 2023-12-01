Three lives lost due to contaminated ayurvedic syrup in Gujarat

In the last two days, three individuals lost their lives, and two were hospitalized in Gujarat’s Kheda district after consuming a contaminated ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol, as reported by the police. Investigations revealed that a shopkeeper in Bilodara village, near Nadiad town, sold the ayurvedic syrup, branded as ‘Kalmeghasav – Asava Arishta,’ to 55 people. Rishikesh Patel, the Gujarat government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, stated, “It appears that methyl alcohol was used instead of ethyl alcohol. Methyl can cause blindness and even death, and the entire incident is under investigation.”

DGP Vikas Sahay noted that three deaths were directly linked to the syrup, while investigations into two additional deaths were ongoing. He emphasized that no government permission had been granted for manufacturing such drinks in Gujarat under the Cosmetics Act. Patel added, “The police are looking into it.”

Kheda Special Police SP Rajesh Ghadiya reported that all 55 customers who purchased the syrup from the store had been identified and questioned. Ghadiya highlighted that the victims had various health conditions, such as cancer and chest pain, unrelated to alcohol consumption. The police confirmed the addition of methyl alcohol to the syrup based on a villager’s blood sample report and detained three individuals, including the shopkeeper, for further investigation. Authorities are awaiting recommendations from the Food and Drug Control Administration. Two individuals remain under medical treatment.