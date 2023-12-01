Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Autistic Man and Mother in Ambalappuzha Home

In Ambalappuzha, a heartbreaking incident unfolded as 35-year-old Makamveettil Mahesh, an autistic man, lost his life in a devastating house fire near the Sree Krishna Swami Temple. Tragically, his 63-year-old mother, Shobha, who suffered severe burns, succumbed to her injuries after being hospitalized.

The distressing event transpired in the afternoon, catching the attention of neighbors who witnessed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the residence. Prompt efforts were made to rush both Mahesh and Shobha to the Government Medical College at Vandanam. Sadly, Mahesh was declared brought dead upon arrival.

Shobha, who battled her injuries, faced the added sorrow of being a widow, her husband having passed away four years prior. The Ambalappuzha Police conducted the inquest, and the body will be released to relatives after undergoing a post-mortem examination. The community mourns the tragic loss of these lives in the wake of this devastating incident.