Vignesh Shivan Surprises Nayanthara with Luxurious Car for 39th Birthday – Get the Inside Scoop!

Nayanthara, the acclaimed South Indian superstar, marked her 39th birthday with an extravagant gift from her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The renowned actress is now the proud owner of a Mercedes Maybach, a lavish addition to her possessions. Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, Nayanthara thanked her husband for the “sweetest birthday gift” and shared glimpses of the opulent vehicle.

In a heartfelt post, she wrote, “Welcome home, you beauty. My dear husband, Thank u for the most sweetest Birthday gift; Love you (sic).” A viral video captured the moment of Nayanthara’s surprise, where Vignesh Shivan showered her with forehead kisses and hugs.

The Mercedes Maybach, valued between Rs 2.69 crores to Rs 3.40 crores, holds a special place among Indian celebrities. Notably, celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurana, Ajay Devgn, and Ram Charan also indulge in the luxury of owning this prestigious vehicle. The Maybach remains an emblem of sophistication and style within the realm of celebrity lifestyles.