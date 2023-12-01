WHO closely monitors the surge in respiratory infections among children in China

The World Health Organization (WHO) is actively monitoring the upsurge in respiratory infections among children in China, according to Maria Van Kerkhove, the acting director of the WHO’s Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention.

Kerkhove pointed out that the increase is linked to antibiotic resistance in certain common infections, including influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, adenovirus, and other seasonal pathogens. She added that the WHO is collaborating with clinicians in China to comprehend the antibiotic resistance issue, which is a global concern, particularly in the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia region.

The surge in infections among children is believed to be connected to China’s stringent anti-COVID measures, which were lifted in December last year after nearly three years.

Responding to the situation, the Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Mandy Cohen, stated to US House lawmakers that the rise in respiratory infections is not a cause for alarm. The CDC has attributed the outbreak in China to known pathogens such as the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and mycoplasma.

