Indulge in the flavorful experience of homemade chicken fried rice—a favorite during weekend gatherings. Crafting a healthier version allows you to control the ingredients. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

**Ingredients:**

– 2 cups of basmati rice

– 250 grams of boneless chicken

– 2 eggs

– 4 cloves of garlic

– Small piece of ginger, sliced

– 1 capsicum, sliced

– 1 onion, chopped

– 1 carrot, diced

– Adequate celery, spring onion, and coriander leaves

– 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

– White pepper, corn flour, pepper powder, soya sauce, chilli sauce, oil, and salt

**Preparation:**

1. Soak and wash rice, then set aside.

2. Clean and cut chicken; marinate with corn flour, soya sauce, pepper powder, and salt. Rest for 10 minutes.

3. Boil rice with salt; strain when almost cooked.

4. Heat oil, fry marinated chicken without making it crispy; remove.

5. Scramble eggs with pepper and salt in the same pan; set aside.

6. Sauté garlic, ginger, onion, and vegetables in the pan.

7. Add soya sauce, salt, white pepper, lemon juice, and chilly sauce; mix.

8. Incorporate rice; stir.

9. Introduce chicken and eggs; mix without a spoon by shaking the pan.

10. Add spring onion, coriander leaves, and celery; shake again.

11. Your delicious chicken fried rice is ready to savor!

Feel free to tweak the recipe to suit your taste preferences.