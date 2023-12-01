Wholesome Fun: Experience the Delight of Homemade Chicken Fried Rice!

Indulge in the flavorful experience of homemade chicken fried rice—a favorite during weekend gatherings. Crafting a healthier version allows you to control the ingredients. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
**Ingredients:**
– 2 cups of basmati rice
– 250 grams of boneless chicken
– 2 eggs
– 4 cloves of garlic
– Small piece of ginger, sliced
– 1 capsicum, sliced
– 1 onion, chopped
– 1 carrot, diced
– Adequate celery, spring onion, and coriander leaves
– 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
– White pepper, corn flour, pepper powder, soya sauce, chilli sauce, oil, and salt
**Preparation:**
1. Soak and wash rice, then set aside.
2. Clean and cut chicken; marinate with corn flour, soya sauce, pepper powder, and salt. Rest for 10 minutes.
3. Boil rice with salt; strain when almost cooked.
4. Heat oil, fry marinated chicken without making it crispy; remove.
5. Scramble eggs with pepper and salt in the same pan; set aside.
6. Sauté garlic, ginger, onion, and vegetables in the pan.
7. Add soya sauce, salt, white pepper, lemon juice, and chilly sauce; mix.
8. Incorporate rice; stir.
9. Introduce chicken and eggs; mix without a spoon by shaking the pan.
10. Add spring onion, coriander leaves, and celery; shake again.
11. Your delicious chicken fried rice is ready to savor!
Feel free to tweak the recipe to suit your taste preferences.
