Air India Express revises schedule of flight connecting these cities: Details

Bengaluru: Low-budget air carrier, Air India Express has revised schedule of its recently launched Bengaluru-Mangaluru flight service. The new schedule will be in force till December 8.

Under the revised plan, Flight IX 782 will touch down in Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 9:40 a.m. It will then depart for Bengaluru as Flight 678 at 10:10 a.m. The existing timetable, which currently sees an arrival time of 11:25 a.m. and a departure at 12:10 p.m.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price hits record-high

Flight IX 1795, covering the Kannur-Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram route has also undergone a time transformation. The flight will now land in Mangaluru from Bengaluru at 7:20 p.m., and, without delay, take off for Bengaluru as Flight IX 792 at 7:50 p.m. Earlier the arrival was at 7:35 p.m. and departure at 8:15 p.m.