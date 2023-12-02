BCCI set December 9 as the auction date for the upcoming Women’s Premier League season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scheduled December 9 as the auction date for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, following the success of the inaugural year. A total of 165 players, including prominent figures like Deandra Dottin and Australia’s Kim Garth, will be up for auction. The event is set to take place in Mumbai, with franchises gearing up to make significant investments ahead of the anticipated season kickoff in early March.

Given the spotlight on the Indian Premier League (IPL), the BCCI announced auction dates on December 2. Following recent franchise retention announcements, many new players have been enlisted for the auctions. Among the six franchises, 60 players were retained, encompassing 21 from the overseas contingent. The auctions will feature 104 Indian players, while 61 overseas players have registered their names.

The decision to conduct the auctions on December 9 was made by the WPL commission on November 24. Player registrations were accepted until December 1, attracting participants from various parts of the world eager to be part of the upcoming Women’s Premier League season.