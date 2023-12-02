Breastfeeding mother should include these  foods  in her diet

Breastfeeding mothers must include these foods in their diet.

Green leafy vegetables; Green leafy vegetables are highly recommended for new mothers as they are rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K as well as fibre, antioxidants, and minerals including calcium. They suit a new mother’s diet well, as they are low in calories too, and can be consumed in a number of forms like salads, soups, curries, and other preparations.

Garlic: Although garlic as a good source of nutrition for the mother has often been the subject of several debates, studies have found that it truly is beneficial for the baby too. It has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that help combat infections and enhance milk production in the mother’s body.

Whole grains: These are recommended for the mother to get the required amount of carbohydrates for better digestion, and to maintain blood sugar levels. Rice, bread, oatmeal, and so on are a great source of carbs, as well as vitamin B, minerals, and fibre.

Nuts and seeds: They contain protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, and work wonders on the skin. Almonds and sesame seeds in particular, are a great non-dairy source of calcium for breastfeeding moms.

Milk and dairy products: Thanks to breastfeeding, the baby gets calcium that helps with bone development and strengthening. Therefore, to produce enough milk, dairy products like buttermilk, cheese, and curd are recommended for lactating mothers.

Oranges: Oranges are ideal for breastfeeding mothers thanks to their rich content of vitamin C. Moreover, they strengthen the immune system and boost energy levels.