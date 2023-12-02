CBSE Eliminates Mark-Based Divisions in 10th and 12th Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a significant change in its evaluation system for class 10 and 12 board exams. According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, there will be no overall division, distinction, or aggregate of marks awarded.

Bhardwaj emphasized that if a candidate has taken more than five subjects, the determination of the best five subjects will be left to the discretion of the admitting institution or employer. He stated, “No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer.”

Furthermore, Bhardwaj clarified that the CBSE will not calculate, declare, or inform the percentage of marks obtained by students. In situations where the percentage is required for higher education or employment purposes, the responsibility for calculation falls upon the admitting institution or employer. Bhardwaj stated, “If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer.”

This change follows the CBSE’s decision to discontinue the practice of issuing merit lists to discourage unhealthy competition among students. The Board aims to foster a more holistic and equitable evaluation system.