Commodity Market: Gold price hits record-high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price appreciated sharply in Kerala. Price of sovereign gold touched record-high in the state. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,760, up by Rs 600 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5845, up by Rs 75. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 63,760, while the same quantity of 22-carat gold was valued at Rs 58,450. The current price for silver is Rs 80,500 per kilogram. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 63,355 on the. Silver futures settled at Rs 77,965.

Also Read: Revised fuel prices for December announced

In the international markets, both gold and silver were quoting higher at $2,042 per ounce and $25.30 per ounce, respectively. Price of spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,047.19 per ounce. Prices rose 2.7% in November. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,067.00. price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $25.3. Platinum was steady at $926.96 per ounce and palladium lost 0.2% to $1,005.84 .

On Comex, Gold futures traded at $2,041 per troy ounce, up by $3.20 or 0.16% while silver futures were trading at $25.285, higher by 0.002 or 0.010%.