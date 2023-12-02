COP28: Meet five eco-warriors working hard to ensure that India meets some of the green goals

In the face of the Triple Planetary Crisis encompassing pollution, the climate crisis, and biodiversity loss, global dialogues in forums like COP28 are pivotal for discussing positive interventions. Taking place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai will provide a platform for global leaders to come together and address urgent environmental issues.

India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) incorporates eight missions focusing on solar energy, enhanced energy efficiency, sustainable habitat, water, Himalayan ecosystems, strategic knowledge for climate change, a greener India, and sustainable agriculture.

Here are five eco-warriors actively working to ensure that India meets some of the green goals discussed at COP28:

1. Pradip Shah

Co-founder of Grow-Trees.com in 2010, Pradip Shah’s social enterprise has planted millions of trees across India, aiming to restore forests, repair animal corridors, and generate livelihoods for rural communities. Notable projects include ‘Trees for Tribals,’ ‘Trees for Tigers,’ and ‘Trees for Rivers,’ each addressing specific ecological challenges.

2. Bittu Sahgal

As an iconic environmentalist and wildlife advocate, Bittu Sahgal has shown unwavering commitment to the environment. Founder of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, his contributions extend to policies, habitat restoration, wildlife monitoring, and community outreach through flagship initiatives like Sanctuary Asia magazine.

3. Vandana Shiva

Often referred to as the ‘Gandhi of Grain,’ Vandana Shiva is an environmental activist and ecofeminist advocating for food sovereignty, farmers’ rights, and seed freedom. Through her organization, Navdanya, she promotes biodiversity conservation and sustainable agriculture, focusing on seed sovereignty and organic farming.

4. Rajendra Singh

Known as ‘The Waterman of India,’ Rajendra Singh pioneered community-driven water management in arid Rajasthan through his NGO, ‘Tarun Bharat Sangh’ (TBS). His work, including innovative techniques like johads and rainwater storage tanks, has transformed water-scarce landscapes and earned him prestigious awards.

5. Purnima Devi Barman

As a wildlife biologist in Assam, Purnima Devi Barman focuses on conserving the Greater Adjutant stork. She founded the Hargila Army, an all-woman grassroots conservation group, leading to a significant increase in the local Adjutant population. Barman engages with local communities, particularly women, for habitat protection.

These individuals exemplify dedicated efforts towards making India greener and healthier, aligning with the goals discussed at COP28.