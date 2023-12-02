Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr loses 3-0 to table-toppers Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby

In the Riyadh derby at the King Fahd International Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr suffered a 3-0 defeat against table-toppers Al-Hilal, further widening the gap between the two bitter rivals in the Saudi Pro League standings. Following the match, Ronaldo left the field amid rival fans taunting him by chanting the name of his great adversary, Lionel Messi, a five-time Ballon D’Or winner.

The league leaders, Al-Hilal, secured the victory with a goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and a late double from Aleksandar Mitrovic. This result extends Al-Hilal’s unbeaten run and places them seven points ahead of Al-Nassr at the summit after 15 games into the season.

After a goalless first half, Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring in the 64th minute, heading in a cross from Saud Abdulhamid. Mitrovic added the second with a headed goal in the final minute, capitalizing on a corner from Salem Al Dawsari. In the closing moments, Mitrovic cut inside Aymeric Laporte to net his 13th goal of the season, bringing him within two goals of Ronaldo on the top scorers’ chart.

The game concluded on a negative note for Al-Hilal as defender Ali Al-Bulayhi received a red card in injury time from referee Wilmar Roldan. Despite this, Jorge Jesus’ side secured their 13th win in 15 league games, solidifying their position at the top of the standings.