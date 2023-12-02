Dive into ‘Dhootha’? Swift impressions on Naga Chaitanya’s OTT debut in the inaugural episode!

Naga Chaitanya steps into the realm of OTT with the Amazon Prime Video web series ‘Dhootha.’ Curious about whether to embark on this supernatural journey? Let’s delve into a swift review of the inaugural episode to guide your decision without any time wastage.

The horror-thriller introduces journalist Sagar Varma, portrayed by Chaitanya, whose seemingly prosperous life takes a mysterious turn post a family gathering. A foreboding crossword predicting his dog’s demise sets the stage, and as events unfold, ‘Dhootha’ tantalizes viewers with hints of supernatural encounters, leaving Sagar bewildered by inexplicable twists.

Towards the episode’s climax, a revelation shatters any illusion of mere coincidence, emphasizing that something dreadfully wrong is unfolding around Sagar.

In terms of performances, Naga Chaitanya dominates the first episode, although there are moments where his portrayal seems to grapple with injecting genuine fear, leaning more towards scripted than natural.

While the unfolding supernatural events hold conviction, Chay’s performance in the initial episode falls slightly short of complete conviction, leaving room for potential improvement in the upcoming episodes. Prachi Desai, portraying Amrutha, Sagar’s colleague, maintains a normal facade for now, sparking curiosity about her character’s development.

Directed by Vikram Kumar, ‘Dhootha’ also features Parvathy Thiruvothu in a significant role, adding an air of mystery to her character’s trajectory. Does the series possess the allure to captivate its audience? To a certain extent. The intrigue is undeniable, and the promise of unraveling the mysteries behind the crossword hauntings adds to its captivating appeal. Stay tuned for the comprehensive series review.