Exit Polls Favor Congress in Chhattisgarh, Telangana; BJP Holds Advantage in MP, Rajasthan

As anticipation builds for the upcoming assembly election results on December 3, exit polls suggest a favorable outcome for the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Meanwhile, predictions indicate that the BJP is poised to secure victories in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Mizoram, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the Mizo National Front (MNF) are engaged in a closely contested race, with the Congress and BJP trailing behind, according to pollsters.

While the BJP currently holds power in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, the Congress governs Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrashekhar Rao has held sway for a decade, and in Mizoram, the MNF is in control.

The elections, spanning from November 7 to 30, will have their vote count on December 3.

In Madhya Pradesh, diverse exit polls present varying scenarios. Jan Ki Baat suggests 100-123 seats for the BJP and 102-125 for the Congress, while Republic TV-Matrize forecasts 118-130 for the BJP and 97-107 for the Congress. Today’s Chanakya predicts a substantial BJP victory with 151 seats and 74 for the Congress.

Rajasthan’s forecast, according to India Today-Axis My India, foresees a tight race with 86-106 seats for the Congress, 80-100 for the BJP, and 9-18 for others. Times Now ETG predicts 108-128 seats for the BJP and 56-72 for the Congress.

In Chhattisgarh, ABP News-C Voter predicts 36-48 seats for the BJP and 41-53 for the Congress, while India Today-Axis My India forecasts 36-46 for the BJP and 40-50 for the Congress.

For Telangana, India TV-CNX predicts 63-79 seats for the Congress, 31-47 for BRS, 2-4 for the BJP, and 5-7 for AIMIM. Meanwhile, Jan Ki Baat forecasts 48-64 seats for the Congress, 40-55 for BRS, 7-13 for the BJP, and 4-7 for AIMIM.

In Mizoram, projections vary with India TV-CNX predicting 14-18 seats for MNF, 12-16 for ZPM, 8-10 for Congress, and 0-2 for BJP. Jan Ki Baat anticipates 10-14 seats for MNF, 15-25 for ZPM, 5-9 for Congress, and 0-2 for BJP.