Iconic singer and Grammy winner Cher says every woman should date a younger man at least once

Renowned singer and Grammy winner Cher, at 77, has not only captivated audiences with her enduring hits but also with her whimsical and lively demeanor. In a recent episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg’s YouTube series, Chicken Shop Date, the pop icon shared a nugget of advice for women worldwide, encouraging them to “go out with a younger man.”

Cher, known for her romantic entanglements with younger partners such as Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti in the ’80s, imparts dating wisdom drawn from her own life experiences. Given her perception that older men aren’t a good match for her, she has discovered love and companionship in the arms of Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, a 37-year-old music executive.

Reflecting on her initial hesitations about texting and falling for a younger man, Cher admitted to breaking her own rules by becoming enamored with Edwards. Their relationship commenced after a meeting at a Paris Fashion Week event and continued to flourish, defying her preconceived notions about age differences and digital romance.

Speaking candidly about her unexpected affection for Edwards, Cher confessed, “I told my friends, don’t fall in love with a younger man; we’re too old. And don’t fall in love by text. There goes that theory.”

Despite her initial reservations, Cher has found happiness and camaraderie in her relationship with Edwards, underscoring that age should not be a hindrance to love. She emphasized, “He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late.”