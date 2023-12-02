India launch date of Redmi 13C 5G announced: Details

Mumbai: Budget smartphone maker Redmi has announced India launch date of its 13C 5G. The Redmi 13C 5G will be launched in the country on December 6. The Redmi 13C 5G is the successor of Redmi 12C, which was launched in March this year.

Redmi in a social media post claimed that Redmi 13C will be the first phone in the company’s ‘C’ series of smartphones to come with support for 5G. The Redmi 13C could come with a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 450 nits. The smartphone is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with a Mali G52 GPU and could be available in three storage variants – 4GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

Also Read: Tsunami warning issued as strong earthquake hits Philippines

The smartphone could run on Xiaomi’s custom Android skin MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and feature a dual rear camera setup. The Redmi 13C is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

As per reports, the Redmi 13C with 4GB RAM should start at around the Rs 10,000 mark, while the 8GB RAM variant should launch at around the Rs 11,000 mark.