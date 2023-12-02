Indulge in Homemade Tandoori Chicken Puffs for a Flavorful Twist!

In Kerala, the beloved snack puffs, though not known for health, captivate the taste buds of youngsters. Egg puffs reign supreme, but the vegetarian, chicken, and beef variations also boast their share of enthusiasts. This Christmas, consider crafting a delightful batch of homemade tandoori chicken puffs. Here’s the step-by-step recipe:

**Ingredients:**

– 300 grams boneless chicken

– 2 tablespoons curd

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon tandoori masala

– 1 teaspoon lemon juice

– ½ teaspoon ghee

– ½ teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon salt

– 1 egg

– 2-4 puff pastry sheets

**Preparation:**

1. Mix curd, tandoori masala, ginger-garlic paste, ghee, red chili powder, and lemon juice in a vessel; marinate chicken for 30 minutes, covering the vessel with plastic.

2. Cook the marinated chicken in a pan with a bit of oil; set aside.

3. Cut puff pastry sheets into the desired shape.

4. Place an ample amount of tandoori chicken filling at the center of each pastry sheet; wrap, ensuring proper closure of edges.

5. Beat an egg and brush the puff sheet for a golden brown finish akin to bakery-style puffs.

6. Bake the puffs in a preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 20-25 minutes.

Indulge in the homemade goodness of tandoori chicken puffs – a delightful twist to the traditional favorite!