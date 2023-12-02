Issy Wong Secures Victory for England ‘A’ with Late Scoring Surge.

Issy Wong’s impactful performance in the second T20 match against India ‘A’ was instrumental in England ‘A’ securing a four-wicket victory, leveling the three-match series. Despite a challenging chase of 150 runs, Wong’s late flourish, marked by an unbeaten 35 off 15 balls, turned the tide in England’s favor. Her aggressive batting on a turning track at Wankhede Stadium showcased her prowess, scoring 23 runs off just seven balls to seal the win with seven balls to spare.

Grace Scrivens laid the foundation for England with a top score of 39, forming a solid opening partnership of 38 runs with Maia Bouchier. Bouchier contributed with 27 runs before being dismissed by India ‘A’ skipper Minnu Mani. Shreyanka Patil’s delivery that dismantled Hollie Armitage’s defense added to England’s woes. Despite wickets falling, Wong’s explosive innings secured the victory for England ‘A.’

Before Wong’s heroics, India ‘A’ displayed a change in intent, making 54/2 in the powerplay. Uma Chetry provided an early boost with a quick 26 off 14 balls, but Wong’s bowling halted her charge. Kanika Ahuja’s impressive knock of 27 off 14 balls showcased skillful footwork and gap-picking precision. However, India ‘A’ lost momentum as wickets tumbled, with Arushi Goel’s unbeaten 26 guiding them to a total of 149/9.

The series decider is scheduled for Sunday, promising another thrilling encounter between England ‘A’ and India ‘A.’