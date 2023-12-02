Japan eases visa requirements for these nationals

Tokyo: Japan has relaxed visa requirements for Saudi nationals. Japan introduced multiple-entry visa schemes for Saudis who meet certain financial requirements. The new visa scheme will come into effect on December 4.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the new visa was introduced for short-term stays for the purpose of tourism, business, and visiting relatives or friends. It will be granted for a period of 90 days, with a validity of 3 years. Interested Saudi nationals must visit the embassy or consulate-general in order to submit their application.

‘We hope the several visa relaxation measures the Government of Japan has taken will make the relationship between the people of Japan and Saudi Arabia closer and deeper,’ Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a statement.