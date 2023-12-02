Jungkook and R&B maestro Usher unite to produce a remixed version of ‘Standing Next to You’

Jungkook from the global sensation BTS has collaborated with R&B icon Usher to produce a remixed version of Jungkook’s chart-topping track, “Standing Next to You.” The original song, a standout from Jungkook’s debut solo album “Golden,” has received a soulful makeover with the seamless addition of Usher’s vocals. Fans were captivated by the remix, which had been teased earlier in the week, and Usher’s smooth contribution added a new dimension to the already infectious tune.

“Standing Next to You,” featured on Jungkook’s album released in November, has garnered praise for its heartfelt message about unwavering companionship during challenging times. Usher’s voice has further elevated the emotional resonance of the track.

Jungkook, often known as the “Golden Maknae” of BTS, is making strides as a solo artist. His debut solo album features collaborations with notable artists such as Jack Harlow, Latto, and DJ Snake, with production credits from industry heavyweights like Ed Sheeran and Shawn Mendes.

The album’s sequencing, described in a press release, portrays emotional shifts in relationships. The initial half explores the joy of falling in love, while the latter half delves into the weightier emotions following a breakup.

Despite their individual pursuits, BTS members continue to show unwavering support for Jungkook’s solo endeavors, expressing admiration for his new music across various social media platforms.

While pursuing their individual careers, BTS members are also fulfilling South Korea’s mandatory military service, with Jin, j-hope, and SUGA currently enlisted. Jungkook is scheduled to commence his military service later this month.

On the other hand, Usher remains actively engaged in his Las Vegas residency show and is gearing up for an electrifying performance at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.