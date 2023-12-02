Kollam Resident Murders Nursing Student in Chennai, Posts Corpse Photo Online

In a distressing turn of events, a young man from Kollam, identified as Aashiq (20) from Kulathupuzha, was apprehended by the police in connection with the murder of Fousiya (20), a nursing student from Thenmala. The grim incident unfolded on a Friday evening.

The shocking revelation occurred when Aashiq chose to share a haunting image of Fousiya’s lifeless body on his social media status. The police promptly intervened following the disturbing online post. The incident, which transpired on that fateful Friday evening, has left the community grappling with the tragedy. Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.