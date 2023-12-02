Los Angeles police launch hunt for a killer shooting and killing three homeless people

Los Angeles police have initiated a search for a serial killer believed to be responsible for the shooting deaths of three homeless individuals in different areas of the city throughout the week, as announced by a spokesperson on Friday (Dec 1).

Amid the ongoing search, authorities have advised homeless individuals in the city to avoid sleeping alone and instead seek shelter in secure locations.

Police Chief Michel Moore previously disclosed that the suspected shooter targeted victims while they were asleep during the early morning hours.

“This is a killer preying on the unhoused,” stated Mayor Karen Bass, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The incidents have sparked concern within the city’s substantial homeless community, which consists of 46,000 people.

Details of the three separate incidents and victims:

1. The first victim, identified as 37-year-old Jose Vamos, was killed on Sunday (Nov 26) around 3 am.

2. The second fatal attack occurred on Nov 27 at approximately 5 am in the Central Division, resulting in the death of 62-year-old Mark Digs.

3. The third attack transpired on Nov 29 at around 2:30 am near the intersection of South Avenue 18 and Pasadena Avenue, claiming the life of a 52-year-old male.

A task force, formed under the Robbery-Homicide division, includes investigators with various specialties.

Police Chief Moore revealed that Homicide investigators from across the city were being called in, with additional personnel from specialized posts and the forensic science division ready to process and analyze evidence swiftly.

Connecting all three incidents, LAPD investigators stated they had gathered forensic evidence pointing to a single individual being responsible for the homicides. It remains unclear whether the suspect acted alone or had assistance from an accomplice.

Investigators are actively seeking surveillance footage from the crime sites, and the LAPD has described the suspect as a man seen in a dark-colored sedan.