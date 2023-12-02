Louis Vuitton launches boots that look like human legs for over Rs 200,000

In the realm of fashion, experimentation knows no bounds, and high-end brands have consistently presented unique and sometimes bizarre creations. One such recent attention-grabbing item is a pair of boots from the renowned luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

With the onset of the winter season, Louis Vuitton has unveiled a new collection of boots that has swiftly captivated the internet. What sets these boots apart is their striking resemblance to human legs, a design choice that has garnered widespread attention. Adding to the uniqueness, the boots are available in two different skin tone colors.

The design intricately mimics a woman’s leg adorned in black high heels with white socks and leg calves. However, the extravagant price tag attached to these peculiar boots is USD 2,750 (Rs 220,000).

The product description highlights the craftsmanship involved, stating, ”Supple calfskin is painted by hand to create the illusion of a sock, complete with ribbed detailing and the LV Initials, worn inside a black shoe. Each hand-crafted model is unique, and finished with a high heel and a back zip for easy fitting.”

The unconventional footwear, resembling human legs, has sparked a wave of humorous reactions from netizens. On Instagram, one user commented on a post by fashion influencer Isabelle Allain, who reviewed the boots, stating, ”I thought these boots were prosthetics.” Another user expressed, ”These boots are hideous,” while a third user humorously remarked, ”When you start running out of ideas.”