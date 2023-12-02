Manta Air launches direct flight service from India: Details

Bengaluru: Maldives-based airline Manta Air has decided to operate direct flight service from India. The airline will operate flights from Bengaluru to Dhaalu Airport in Maldives. The service will start from January 2024.

The airline will operate direct flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to the Maldives’ Dhaalu Airport. Initially, flights will operate three days a week.

Manta Air will provide easy immigration processes exclusively for its guests at the Dhaalu Airport. Dhaalu atoll is host to some the country’s best resorts, including Kandima Maldives, Niyama Private Islands, St. Regis Maldives, RIU, Baglioni, Angsana Velavaru, and Sun Siyam Iru Veli.