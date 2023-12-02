Minnu Mani Chosen for India’s T20I Squad Against England

Kerala’s Minnu Mani earns her spot in the Indian (senior women) T20I squad set to face England in a series at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on December 6, 9, and 10. The BCCI women’s selection committee, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, also unveils the lineups for the one-off Test matches against England and Australia.

The Test against England, scheduled for December 14-17 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, will witness Harmanpreet Kaur captaining the Indian team. Following this, the Wankhede Stadium will host the Test against Australia from December 21 to 24.

Harmanpreet Kaur, excited about the challenges ahead, remarks, “I’m honored to lead the squad against formidable opponents. We have a talented mix, including Minnu Mani, ready to make their mark.”

The T20I squad against England comprises Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, and Minnu Mani.

For the Tests against England and Australia, the squad includes the same core players, with Harmanpreet expressing confidence, stating, “We aim to showcase our skills and resilience in the longer format as well.”