Mitchell Marsh justifies placing feet on World Cup trophy in a defensive stance.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, under scrutiny from Indian fans for resting his feet on the World Cup trophy, defended his actions on Friday. After Australia’s triumph over India in the final, a controversial Instagram photo by skipper Pat Cummins sparked social media uproar. Marsh addressed the criticism on ‘Sen Radio,’ emphasizing, “There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all.” Despite the backlash, he expressed a willingness to repeat the act, stating, “Yeah probably, to be honest.” Indian pacer Mohammed Shami expressed disappointment, saying, “Keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy.”

In the aftermath, as Australia and India faced off in a T20 series just four days later, Marsh voiced concerns about scheduling significant series immediately after ICC tournaments. He highlighted the need for players to celebrate with their families after a major victory: “The boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while.” Marsh hoped for reconsideration in future scheduling to balance national duty and players’ personal lives.

Reflecting on the situation, he remarked, “It’s an interesting one.” Noting that seven members of Australia’s ODI World Cup-winning team stayed back for the T20 series, Marsh suggested avoiding such schedules after major tournaments. Despite the conflicting demands, he acknowledged the fine line between national responsibilities and the human side of the players’ experiences. Currently, only Travis Head remains in India from the World Cup-winning squad for the remaining T20 games.