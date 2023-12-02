Mizoram Assembly Polls: Vote Counting Shifted to Monday

The Election Commission announced on Friday that the counting of votes in Mizoram would now take place on December 4, a day later than originally scheduled. This decision came in response to appeals from various quarters citing the significance of Sunday for Mizoram’s predominantly Christian population. The Christian-majority state’s General Election to the Legislative Assembly had initially set the counting date for December 3.

In an official statement, the Commission stated, “The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday).”

The change affected Mizoram exclusively, as counting in four other states—Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana—remained scheduled for December 3, following assembly polls held the previous month.

Mizoram witnessed polling for its 40-member assembly on November 7, with over 80% of the 8.57 lakh voters participating. The Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), representing major civil society organizations and student bodies, including the Central Young Mizo Association and Mizo Zirlai Pawl, protested across the state, advocating for a shift in the counting date.

NGOCC chairman Lalhmachhuana, addressing a rally near the Raj Bhawan in Aizawl, criticized the Election Commission for not addressing the issue despite appeals from political parties, churches, and NGOs. He highlighted the repeated requests to reschedule the counting date due to its clash with Sunday, a sacred day for the Christian majority in the state. The NGOCC had previously sent a delegation to Delhi to discuss the matter with poll panel officials.

This move follows a precedent set by the Election Commission, which had earlier adjusted the date of polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25 in response to demands citing “large-scale” weddings in the state on the original date.