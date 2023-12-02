Moderate intensity earthquake hits Bangladesh

Dhaka: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Bangladesh on Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was located 48 kilometres southwest of Comilla.. The earthquake struck at a depth of 55 km. No casualties have been reported.

Tremors were felt in Kolkata and various various districts in North Bengal, including North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, an earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted India’s northernmost region of Ladakh this morning. As per the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre located at a latitude of 35.44 and a longitude of 77.36. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.