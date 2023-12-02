Nadal set for comeback at Brisbane International.

Rafael Nadal, a former world No. 1 in tennis, is poised to make a triumphant return to the competitive circuit at the Brisbane International in January, setting the stage for the Australian Open. This announcement follows his absence from competitive play since exiting in the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year, grappling with a nagging hip flexor problem.

In a video shared on social media, the 22-time Grand Slam champion conveyed his eagerness, stating, “After a year away from competition, it’s time to come back. It will be in Brisbane, the first week of January. I’ll see you there.” This declaration not only hints at Nadal’s enthusiasm for resuming his professional journey but also underscores the anticipation surrounding his return.

Beyond the immediate comeback, Nadal has articulated his broader aspirations, expressing a desire to participate in one more French Open and to represent Spain in the Paris Olympics scheduled for the upcoming year. These ambitions add a layer of significance to his return, showcasing his enduring passion for the sport and his commitment to contributing to significant events before contemplating retirement at the conclusion of his remarkable 23-season tenure on the professional tennis tour.