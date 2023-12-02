Nationwide MBBS Seat Counseling Integration Starts Next Academic Year

In the upcoming academic year, a comprehensive counselling process for admission to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) courses will be introduced nationwide. The National Medical Commission (NMC) Council, in a recent meeting, sanctioned the proposal to streamline the admission process, eliminating the need for candidates to undergo separate registrations and counselling for all India and various State quotas of seats.

The responsibility of implementing this unified counselling process falls under the purview of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The authorities have emphasized that this integrated approach will not compromise the autonomy of the States or the existing reservation norms.

The primary objective of this new method is to expedite the admission process by addressing the current sequential State counselling system. Currently, State counselling takes place after each round of all-India counselling concludes. The revised procedure aims to conduct both counselling processes simultaneously. Candidates can apply to various State quotas through a common website, adhering to document submission requirements specified by each State.

To mitigate the occurrence of vacant seats, any remaining seats after the third and fourth phase counselling will be redirected to a common stray vacancy round. NMC authorities anticipate that this approach will act as a deterrent against private medical colleges engaging in the unauthorized sale of MBBS seats. This initiative reflects a concerted effort to enhance efficiency and transparency in the medical admission process.