Near Indo-Bangladesh border, gold valued at Rs 2.18 crore found, eight people detained

Eight persons, five of whom were women, were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday while they attempted to smuggle weapons and gold close to the Bangladesh-India border. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the local police collaborated to enable the BSF officials to seize 3.5 kilogramme of gold worth over Rs 2 crores.

Based on an insider tip, the authorities proceeded to a village in the Nadia area and conducted a coordinated two-day operation, during which they found 26 gold biscuits, eight gold bangles, a revolver, three live cartridges, a magazine, two kilogrammes of ganja, and 69 bottles of Phensedyl.

The eight people that were detained were all named as Amit Biswas, Archana Ghosh, Sumitra Kha, Suman Biswas, Jayshree Pramanik, Rita Pramanik, Bimal Biswas, and Subadhra Biswas. They were all residents of Vijaypur.

The operation started off targeting a residence that was thought to be a nexus for smuggling operations, according to initial reports. The team carried out a comprehensive search in the presence of a Gramme Panchayat member, and at approximately six o’clock in the evening, they found the gold objects from three dwellings. In relation to the case, two ladies and a guy were also taken into custody.

Later that night, Suman Biswas, a second man, was apprehended while trying to escape with two more gold biscuits.

On December 1, more arrests and seizures occurred as a result of investigations conducted in response to the questions asked of the detained individuals.

Two kilogrammes of ganja were found in the possession of a lady known as Jayshree Pramanik; further leads led to Rita Pramanik. A weapon, a magazine and live bullets were found in her field based on her feedback.

As the operation went on, more Phensedyl bottles were found and an elderly couple was taken into custody.

Four of the smugglers and the confiscated gold were given to the Revenue Department in Kolkata so that legal action could be taken; the Krishnaganj Police received the confiscated weapon, magazine, three live cartridges, and bottles containing ganja and Phensedyl.