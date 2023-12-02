Netflix unveil the final trailer for The Crown Season 6 Part 2

As Netflix prepares to bring the curtain down on the mostly illustrious reign of The Crown, the streaming giant has released the final trailer for Part 2 of the sixth and concluding season. Set to premiere on December 14, these last six episodes assure a poignant conclusion to the critically acclaimed series chronicling the tumultuous reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The first half of the concluding season, which debuted on November 16, intricately explored the tragic narrative surrounding Princess Diana, brilliantly portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, and the events leading up to her fatal car crash. The narrative focus now shifts to the later years of Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) and Prince Charles (Dominic West), with particular attention to the older William and Harry, portrayed by Ed McVey and Luther Ford in the season’s latter half.

One of the central storylines in the final episodes revolves around Prince Charles’ marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles, depicted by Olivia Williams. Concurrently, the audience will witness the blossoming romance between Prince William, portrayed by Ed McVey, and Kate Middleton, brought to life by the talented Meg Bellamy.

The timeline of The Crown, initiated in the 1940s with Season 1, draws to a close in 2005. This chronological decision, according to creator Peter Morgan, upholds the show’s historical essence rather than adopting a journalistic approach. The concluding episodes delve into profound themes of loss, reflection, and the enduring legacy of the monarchy, offering a fitting conclusion to a series that has enraptured audiences globally.