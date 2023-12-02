Nooranad Mining Report: Collector notes Geology Dept neglected SOP, prior studies.

In the ongoing uncertainty surrounding soil excavation near Mattappally Hill in Nooranad, the Alappuzha District Collector, John V Samuel, submitted a report on the legitimacy of the mining operation. While details remain undisclosed, sources reveal that the study echoed the all-party meeting’s findings. It emphasized the Geology Department’s failure to adhere to the SOP during site visits and inspections for granting excavation permissions. Additionally, the department overlooked a previous study by the Centre for Earth Science Studies on the region’s environmental vulnerability.

The report, submitted in response to the all-party meeting’s directives, highlights the need for a detailed inquiry into missing documents related to the SOP. The Collector recommends stern action if the inquiry uncovers any deliberate attempt to withhold these documents. With the confirmation of SOP non-compliance, the matter is set to be taken to the High Court, currently considering a petition on this issue. Simultaneously, the Collector must persuade the court about the ecological fragility of the location and the hill’s significance in ensuring drinking water and mitigating past natural calamities.

Earlier, the all-party meeting directed the Geology Department to reconsider applications for soil excavation in Palamel Panchayat based on a report indicating the region’s environmental vulnerability. Meanwhile, local residents in Mattappally maintain a vigilant stance over the mining site, anticipating a potential resumption. Three days ago, the contracting agency attempted to restart the process under police protection but faced resistance from residents, leading to a withdrawal.