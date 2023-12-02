Police attacked lawyer from Karnataka for not wearing helmet; six officers suspended

In Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, six police officers have been suspended for allegedly attacking a lawyer who was riding a motorcycle without a helmet. The incident happened on November 30, when Preetham, the attorney, was pulled over by traffic cops who took away his bike key.

A formal complaint has been filed against the participating police officers.

Preetham was taken to the police station and thrashed by the officers despite his desire to pay the punishment for the traffic infraction; the FIR states that he suffered blood marks on his hands, back, and chest.

The Indian Penal Code’s Section 307 (attempt to murder), Sections 326, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 506 (offence of criminal intimidation), and Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) have all been referenced in the Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police (SP) report regarding the incident.

‘We will investigate this case. We can’t jump to any conclusions without completing our investigation. We cannot say if there was an ulterior motive. Preetham is at the hospital and is recovering,’ the SP said.