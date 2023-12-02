Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal gets an outstanding start at the box office

Ranbir Kapoor’s film “Animal” has made a remarkable start at the box office, garnering an impressive response from global moviegoers despite facing criticism from critics, a common occurrence with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s films. As anticipated, “Animal” has become the highest-grossing opening film in Ranbir’s career, crossing the Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) mark worldwide within a day, as reported by Sacnilk. Notably, the film has achieved the distinction of being the biggest non-holiday opener for a Hindi film in history.

On its first day, “Animal” accumulated Rs 116 crore (Rs 1.16 billion) globally, securing the second position after Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawaan,” which collected Rs 126 crore (Rs 1.26 billion) on its opening day. Celebrating this significant milestone, the film’s makers shared the numbers, stating, ”The biggest non-holiday opening in Hindi Cinema ever. Worldwide gross ?116 cr.”

Domestically, “Animal” has achieved phenomenal success, earning Rs 63.8 crore (Rs 638 million) across all languages in India. In Hindi alone, the film has garnered Rs 54.75 crore (Rs 547.5 million), marking it as the third highest opener after SRK’s “Jawan” and “Pathaan.”