Revised fuel prices for December announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for December 2023 announced in the UAE.

The fuel price committee has reduced the price of Super 98 petrol, Special 95 petrol, E-Plus 91 petrol and diesel. Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.96 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in November. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.85 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.77 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre in November. Diesel will be charged at Dh3.19 a litre compared to Dh3.42 last month.

In July, August, September, October and November the committee had hiked the price. In June, the fuel price committee had reduced the rates by 21 fils per litre. In May, the fuel price committee marginally reduced the rates by 8 fils per litre, after two consecutive months of increases.