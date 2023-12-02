State School Sasthrolsavam Launches, Unveiling Talents of Young Scientists.

Innovation knows no age limits, and the Kerala State School Sasthrolsavam is proof of that. Young scientists from across the state are gearing up to showcase their talents and innovative solutions to everyday problems at this significant science fair held in the state capital.

The event, dubbed as the “largest science fair for students in the Asia region,” commenced on Thursday, with the main competitions scheduled for the following days. Over 7500 school students are participating in 180 items across five categories, including Science Fair, Maths Fair, Social Science Fair, Work Experience Fair, and IT Fair. Registrations for these fairs took place on Thursday in five different schools.

The venues for the various fairs are strategically distributed among schools, with each fair having its designated location. The competitions, primarily focusing on the High School section, kicked off at 9:30 am on Friday.

In a creative twist during the inauguration ceremony, the traditional lamp-lighting took on an innovative approach. Speaker A N Shamseer used water instead of fire, pouring it into the lamp held by Aishwarya, a student of Cotton Hill. This unique lamp, equipped with an electric circuit, lit up when the water completed the circuit, signaling a symbolic start to the event.

During the inauguration, the importance of fostering scientific thinking to combat growing superstitions in society was emphasized by the speaker. District Panchayat president D Suresh Kumar presided over the function, with A A Rahim MP, General Education Principal Secretary Rani George, and other dignitaries sharing their insights on the occasion. The ceremony celebrated the infusion of fresh perspectives and innovative approaches by these young minds in various scientific fields, setting the tone for a vibrant and impactful science fair.