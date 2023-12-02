Stephen Hawking’s Uncommon Encounter with Kerala’s Aranmula Mirror: New Book Chronicles the Event

In the captivating narrative of his latest book, “The Cosmic Symphony,” Dr. Rajagopal Kamath shares the profound encounter with his mentor, the legendary scientist Stephen Hawking. This extraordinary meeting, chronicled in the first chapter titled ‘A Memorable Meeting,’ unfolded at Prof Hawking’s office in Cambridge, UK.

As Kamath delves into the details, he describes the surreal moment of being in the presence of the genius reclining on his iconic electronic wheelchair. The initial awe and emotional overwhelm gave way to a meaningful conversation. Despite initial intentions to discuss the inflation theory, the meeting steered clear of the scientific controversy.

The exchange with Hawking covered diverse topics, from the landscape of Kamath’s home state, Kerala, to presenting symbolic gifts. Kamath gifted a ‘ponnada’ and a ‘kasavumundu’ as traditional honors, alongside an Aranmula mirror, a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Recalling the moment, Kamath reflects on Hawking’s genuine interest as he looked into the mirror and the subsequent discussion of Kamath’s article on universe methods published in Samakalika Malayalam weekly.

In an unexpected turn of events, Kamath’s request to make Hawking’s unpublished notes available to future researchers was granted, showcasing the scientist’s commitment to knowledge dissemination. The chapter concludes with Hawking’s assistant acknowledging Kamath as one of the privileged few who had the honor of meeting the great scientist in his final days.

“The Cosmic Symphony” serves a dual purpose for Kamath – illustrating conceptions of the universe’s origin, evolution, and probable future, and paying tribute to visionaries like Hawking who shaped our understanding of the cosmos.