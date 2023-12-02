Tourism Farm in Kattappana: Woman’s Charred Body Discovered in Pool

The lifeless body of Morppala Joyce Abraham, 53, was discovered in a tourism farm’s pool at Vazhavara near Kattappana on Friday. Visitors made the grim find around 2 pm, as Joyce lay face down in the water.

Having recently returned from Canada, Joyce and her husband resided in their ancestral house within the farm. Local residents observed Joyce in the morning, with no signs of fire reported in the house. Forensic experts conducted investigations at the scene.

“We could not jump to a conclusion on whether it was a murder. It can only be determined from the post-mortem report,” stated Thankamani CI KM Santhosh. Family members’ statements have been recorded, and no one is currently in custody. The body has been shifted to Idukki MCH, where the post-mortem is scheduled for Saturday.

Inspector Santhosh mentioned that Joyce and her husband had rented out their house, while the farm they stayed in belonged to her husband’s brother.