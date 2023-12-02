Tsunami warning issued as strong earthquake hits Philippines

Manila: A Tsunami warning was issued as a strong earthquake measuring 7.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Saturday. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck at a depth of 63 km. EMSC said that tsunamis were expected to hit the Philippines and Japan shortly.

The Philippine Seismology Agency PHIVOLCS said tsunami waves could hit the Philippines by midnight local time (1600 GMT) and could continue for hours. The Japanese broadcaster NHK said tsunami waves of up to a metre (3 feet) high were expected to reach Japan’s western coast a little later – by 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (1630 GMT on Saturday).

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines. The country sits along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey the Philippines is the ‘most seismically and volcanically active zone in the world.