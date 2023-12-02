UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi authority announces updated timings of bus services and free parking

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings and operation of its customer happiness centres, parking, toll gates, and public buses during the 52nd National Day.

Parking: The ITC announced that MAWAQiF parking fees will be free of charge as of Saturday, 2 December, 2023, until 7.59am on Tuesday, 5 December. Parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

Toll system: The ITC has announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Saturday, December 2. Toll gate fees will be reactivated on Tuesday, 5 December during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).

Bus services: Public bus services will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays, while conducting additional regional and intercity trips. The service will also operate additional trips during the Union Day holiday to transport passengers to and from the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

Customer’s happiness centres: The ITC’s Customer’s Happiness Centres will be closed during the holiday starting from Saturday, 2 December and will resume working on Tuesday, 5 December. However, customers may continue to apply for ITC’s services online using the ITC’s website: www.itc.gov.ae, Darbi, Darb websites and apps, as well as through “TAMM” platform for digital government services in Abu Dhabi.

Customers will also be able to contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at 800850 or Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

The National Day is celebrated in the UAE on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation. Also called the UAE Union Day, the UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.