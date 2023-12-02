UAE National Day: Dubai announces free parking, updated Metro and bus timings

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free public parking for the UAE National Day. Parking will be free of charge from Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4. This will be applicable to all public parking except multi-level terminals. Parking fees will resume on Tuesday, December 5 2023.

RTA also announced the working hours for customer happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transport means, and service provider centres (technical inspection of vehicles).Service provider centres will be closed during the holiday starting from Saturday, December 2. Only the vehicles technical inspection services will resume on Monday, December 4, and only in the following centres: Tasjeel Al Twar, AutoPro Satwa, AutoPro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Awir, and Al Yalayis. Transactions will resume in all centres from Tuesday December 5.

During the holiday, customer happiness centres will be closed. Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual, around the clock.

Dubai Metro: Till December 12, the red and green lines will operate as follows – from 5am to 1am (next day).

Dubai Tram: Till December 12, the Tram will run from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am the next day, and on Sundays from 9am to 1am (next day).

Public buses: From December 1 to December 3, the following bus routes will be redirected on Sheikh Zayed Road (only towards Abu Dhabi): 10, 15, 21, 7, 8, 83, 91, E101, 98E, 96, 95A, 95, 91A, X94, X92, E102. There will be an expected delay in bus service on these routes during the redirection period from 6.30am to 11am.

The services will be normal on all other routes as following:

Mondays to Thursdays from 4.30am to 12.30am (next day), Fridays from 5am to 12.30am (next day), and Saturdays and Sundays from 6am to 1am (next day). The service timing of the metro link bus service will be synchronised with the metro operating times and trips.