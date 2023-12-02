UAE National Day: Free parking announced in Sharjah

Sharjah: The Sharjah Municipality announced free parking on the occasion of UAE National Day. Public parking will be free from Saturday, December 2 until Monday, December 4. The regular paid parking system will resume on Tuesday, December 5.

But, parking zones that are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays are exempted from this decision. These parking zones can be identified by the blue parking instruction signs.

The National Day is celebrated in the UAE on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation. Also called the UAE Union Day, the UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.