UAE National Day: Telecom companies offer 52GB free data, discounts for residents

Dubai: Leading internet and telecom service providers in the UAE have announced free data, discounts and promotions for customers. The offer is announced to mark the 52nd National Day of the country. The UAE’s telecom firms etisalat and du have offered free 52GB data for customers.

Leading telecom service provider, du offered customers who are subscribed to a post-paid plan to enjoy 52 GB of free data. This offer can be activated through its app. Similarly, prepaid customers can subscribe to the 52 GB free data offer by recharging with Dh30 or more, available through the du app as well. The offer is valid for a week from the activation date. Also, home customers will get 50% discount on Video on Demand on 52 titles that are available during the promotion period.

Etisalat by e& is offering 52GB of local data. Mobile users can get this offer from the ‘Deals for You’ page on the My Etisalat UAE app. The offer is valid for activation from December 1 to 3. Once activated, the 52GB local data will be valid from December 1 to 7. The offer is for all UAE nationals (postpaid and prepaid).

The National Day is celebrated in the UAE on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation. Also called the UAE Union Day, the UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 52 this year.