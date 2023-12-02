Updated fuel price for December announced

Doha: QatarEnergy announced the fuel prices for the month of December 2023. The authority has decided to keep the price of Super grade petrol and diesel unchanged.

The price for the premium petrol has decreased compared to last month. Premium petrol will cost QR 1.90 per litre in December. It was at QR 1.95 per litre in last month.

Meanwhile, the price for the Super grade petrol remains unchanged at QR2.10 per litre. Diesel also remains unchanged at QR2.05 per litre.

Over the last many months, the price of diesel and super grade petrol has remained constant, and only the premium petrol prices have varied between QR 2.05 to QR 1.90 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.