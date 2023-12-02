Vistara announces new flight service to this Gulf country

Mumbai: Private air carrier in the country, Vistara announced new flight service. The air carrier will operate direct flight services to Doha in Qatar from Mumbai. The flight service will start from December 15. Qatar will be the airline’s 50th destination in its network.

The airline will be operating these services on the new route four times a week with an A321neo aircraft. Bookings for the flights has been opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines. It has a fleet of 63 aircraft, including 48 Airbus A320neos, 10 Airbus A321s and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.