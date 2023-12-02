Vistara increases frequency of flights to this country: Details

Pune: Vistara has decided to increase the frequency of flights to Singapore from Pune. The airline will operate six flights a week from December 15. Presently, the airline runs four flights a week on the Pune-Singapore route. It will now fly from Monday to Friday and on Sunday. Vistara is one of the two direct international connections from Pune.

Earlier the air carrier announced direct flight services to Doha in Qatar from Mumbai. The flight service will start from December 15. Qatar will be the airline’s 50th destination in its network.

The airline will be operating these services on the new route four times a week with an A321neo aircraft. Bookings for the flights has been opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app, and through travel agents.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines. It has a fleet of 63 aircraft, including 48 Airbus A320neos, 10 Airbus A321s and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.