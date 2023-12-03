Allu Arjun’s Health Delays Pushpa 2 Filming: What We Know

Sukumar’s much-anticipated film, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and others reprising their roles, recently began a new schedule at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, focusing on crucial scenes. However, according to a report by Hindustan Times, the shooting has been rescheduled to the second week of December.

During the shoot, Allu Arjun reportedly faced severe back pain, attributed to the intense scenes in a fight sequence. Despite his willingness to continue, Sukumar decided to take a break to safeguard Allu Arjun’s health. In a statement, Sukumar expressed concern, saying, “Allu Arjun is dedicated to the project, but we don’t want to compromise his well-being.”

Sukumar’s earlier installment, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, hit screens in December 2021, building anticipation for its sequel. The film depicted Allu Arjun as Pushpa, a former daily wage worker turned smuggler, striving for dominance. Rashmika Mandanna portrayed Srivalli, the girl Pushpa falls in love with. The decision to delay the shoot underscores the importance placed on the lead actor’s health and the commitment to delivering a top-notch cinematic experience.