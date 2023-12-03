‘Animal,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor earns Rs 116 crore on opening day

Ranbir Kapoor has achieved a career milestone with the release of “Animal,” securing an impressive opening day with a worldwide box office gross of Rs 116 crore. The family crime drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of “Kabir Singh” fame, received an A certificate from the CBFC prior to its release. T-Series, the production house, announced the remarkable achievement on Saturday, declaring it the largest non-holiday opening in Hindi cinema history.

The pan-India film, featuring an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, unfolds a narrative within a violent world, exploring the complex relationship between Ranbir’s character, Ranvijay Singh, and his father Balbir Singh, portrayed by Anil Kapoor. Produced by T-Series, Cine1 Studios, and Bhadrakali Pictures, the film, released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, delves into the turbulent dynamics of familial ties against a dramatic backdrop.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, along with Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, have successfully brought forth this cinematic venture. The resounding success of “Animal” on its opening day solidifies Ranbir Kapoor’s box office prowess and the film’s potential for a robust theatrical run.