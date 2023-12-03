Ashwini-Tanisha Duo Advances to Finals at 2023 Syed Modi International; Priyanshu Faces Semifinal Setback.

India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto secured a spot in the women’s doubles final at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. The Japanese top seeds conceded the match after an injury, setting up a final against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi.

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles semifinal, Priyanshu Rajawat faced a tough battle against Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei. Despite showcasing skill with cross-court shots, Priyanshu’s net play errors led to a 21-18, 14-21, 17-21 defeat.

The closely contested match saw Priyanshu’s comeback from 17-15 down in the first game. However, unforced errors and lapses in net play proved costly. Jen capitalized on Priyanshu’s mistakes, securing the match in the deciding game.

As Priyanshu exits the tournament, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto remain the sole Indian representation, facing top seeds in the women’s doubles for a place in the final.